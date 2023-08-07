Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $1.20

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] jumped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.94 at the close of the session, up 0.35%. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Qurate Retail, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) today reported second quarter 2023 results (1).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“In this quarter, we made meaningful progress on Project Athens, our multi-year plan to transform the company, expanding gross margins in our video commerce businesses for the first time in over 18 months and materially improving our cash flow,” said David Rawlinson, President and CEO of Qurate Retail. “While our revenue was down, our topline results were in line with the discretionary retail industry, which was impacted by softer consumer sentiment and more promotional intensity particularly in the home categories. During the quarter, we also divested Zulily, which simplified our portfolio and improved our go forward liquidity. We finalized our insurance claims for the fire at our former Rocky Mount, NC fulfillment center and received $225 million of insurance proceeds.

Qurate Retail Inc. stock is now -42.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QRTEA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.9388 and lowest of $0.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.23, which means current price is +40.08% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.96M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 12958630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]?

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87.

How has QRTEA stock performed recently?

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.12. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -9.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.54 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9854, while it was recorded at 0.9729 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4860 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.54 and a Gross Margin at +19.60. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.43.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEA is now 4.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,994.42. Additionally, QRTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,774.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] managed to generate an average of -$105,447 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in QRTEA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in QRTEA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.