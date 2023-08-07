QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] stock Downgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $121

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] jumped around 2.8 points on Friday, while shares priced at $121.50 at the close of the session, up 2.36%. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 12:05 PM that How Qualcomm’s Compensation and Benefits Attract and Retain Talent.

Qualcomm's compensation and benefits programs are designed to attract and retain talent and to deliver on our commitment to equitable pay. In 2022, we held regional Compensation and Benefits Town Halls to increase communication and ensure transparency around our programs. More than 22,000 employees, almost half of our global employee base, attended one of the 15 town hall sessions.

QUALCOMM Incorporated stock is now 10.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QCOM Stock saw the intraday high of $122.00 and lowest of $117.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 152.91, which means current price is +19.74% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.32M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 12639353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $142.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 4.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 38.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has QCOM stock performed recently?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.16. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.93 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.52, while it was recorded at 126.74 for the last single week of trading, and 119.37 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to -11.57%.

Insider trade positions for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in QCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in QCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.