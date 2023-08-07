Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Is Currently -1.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.32% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.53%. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Plug To Announce 2023 Second Quarter Results.

Over the last 12 months, PLUG stock dropped by -50.93%. The one-year Plug Power Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.58. The average equity rating for PLUG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.04 billion, with 589.21 million shares outstanding and 540.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.99M shares, PLUG stock reached a trading volume of 14316896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $18.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

PLUG Stock Performance Analysis:

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 16.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.11 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.59, while it was recorded at 12.16 for the last single week of trading, and 12.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plug Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PLUG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PLUG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.