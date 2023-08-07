PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] Is Currently -2.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] loss -2.23% or -1.43 points to close at $62.75 with a heavy trading volume of 25160427 shares. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM that PayPal Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its second quarter 2023 results for the period ended June 30, 2023. The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https://investor.pypl.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

It opened the trading session at $64.80, the shares rose to $64.97 and dropped to $62.6585, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PYPL points out that the company has recorded -27.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.21M shares, PYPL reached to a volume of 25160427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $85.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for PYPL stock

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.18. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -5.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.13 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.83, while it was recorded at 70.30 for the last single week of trading, and 73.98 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 17.38%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PYPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PYPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.