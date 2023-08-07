Paramount Global [PARA] fell -7.41% so far this year. What now?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] surged by $0.54 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $15.90 during the day while it closed the day at $15.63. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 9:45 AM that The Future of Media: Paramount Hosts Career Day for Reel Works’ Student Filmmakers.

ParamountHow can I show up as my most authentic self at work? After successfully marketing an Emmy-nominated series, what is your advice for aspiring industry changemakers? Have you ever met Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants?Students asked these questions and more at Paramount Global’s second annual Reel Works Career Day. On July 12th, Paramount welcomed sixteen impressive Career Lab students to our headquarters for a full day of personal and professional development. A longtime partner of Paramount, Reel Works mentors, inspires and empowers underserved NYC youth to share their stories through filmmaking – creating a springboard to successful careers in media and beyond. Career Lab is a cross-departmental initiative within Reel Works under their MediaMKRS workforce program, which aims to create a more diverse talent pool across the entertainment industry. Career Lab students explore different careers, build personal networks and learn skills to succeed professionally through sequential, paid internships.Kim Gallagher, SHOWTIME’s VP of Marketing Operations, played an instrumental role in making Career Day a success. She believes this program is a “great opportunity for Paramount to collaborate with Reel Works in exposing high school students to a variety of career paths within the entertainment industry. I was honored to work with the Social Responsibility team, the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME team and the Nickelodeon team to put together a great day of presentations and activities. And it gives us a chance to meet future talent and collaborators!”SHOWTIME’s Yellowjackets Marketing team kicked off the day by presenting their buzzworthy Season 2 campaign. A fan of the show herself, student Emma Page shared “hearing the thought process and intentionality behind the marketing decisions was eye-opening and captivating.” While the team presented their inventive, elaborate promotional strategies – like wrapping NYC train cars and collaborating with Alanis Morrisette – they also encouraged students looking to market their own films this summer.Nickelodeon then joined Reel Works for a candid session about breaking into the media industry. Students appreciated the opportunity to learn about each panelist’s daily life, favorite projects and artistic inspiration. When asked about forging a path to Nickelodeon, Production Coordinator Matther Frazier shared that students should feel free to be weirdos. “Embracing my inner weirdo got me to where I’m at in my career, especially in animation. I appreciate that one day they will get to do what I do, and I hope it’s in part because they allowed themselves to be weirdos.”Following a lively lunch break, students split into teams for a storyboarding workshop led by Paramount Social Responsibility’s Rita Papadogiannis. Alongside volunteers from the SHOWTIME Production team, each group dreamed up a new advertisement for Paramount’s brands, often incorporating social and environmental justice themes. Teams presented their storyboards, each with their own unique humor, action and warmth. Reel Works concluded their visit with an exclusive tour of the CBS Mornings and MTV’s Fresh Out Live studio.Student Olivia Hansen shared that “visiting Paramount was the most surreal experience,” full of “fun and fascinating stories.” Fellow participant Kyle Webster agreed, saying he will remember Career Day “when running an entertainment conglomerate of my own” one day.Ultimately, Paramount Global is proud to support the next generation of storytellers through unparalleled access to leaders in entertainment and media. We know these students’ creativity and curiosity will carry them far in their careers.View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.Contact Info:Spokesperson: ParamountWebsite: https:

Paramount Global stock has also gained 1.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PARA stock has declined by -4.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.10% and lost -7.41% year-on date.

The market cap for PARA stock reached $9.97 billion, with 651.00 million shares outstanding and 584.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.60M shares, PARA reached a trading volume of 11766021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $18.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31.

Paramount Global [PARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.43 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.80, while it was recorded at 15.67 for the last single week of trading, and 18.90 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for PARA is now 6.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paramount Global [PARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.25. Additionally, PARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paramount Global [PARA] managed to generate an average of $29,592 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to 3.15%.

The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PARA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PARA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.