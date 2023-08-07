Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] Revenue clocked in at $5.53 billion, up 92.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NU] gained 1.03% or 0.08 points to close at $7.85 with a heavy trading volume of 18952603 shares. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 3:00 PM that Stack Capital Holding Hopper Strikes Deal with Nubank – One of the Largest Digital Banks in Brazil & Latin America.

Hopper to power Nubank’s travel portal – targeting 80 million customers.

It opened the trading session at $7.81, the shares rose to $7.99 and dropped to $7.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NU points out that the company has recorded 59.55% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -131.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 28.16M shares, NU reached to a volume of 18952603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NU shares is $8.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NU stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for NU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for NU in the course of the last twelve months was 58.56.

Trading performance analysis for NU stock

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, NU shares gained by 2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.73 for Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.57, while it was recorded at 7.86 for the last single week of trading, and 5.35 for the last 200 days.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.27 and a Gross Margin at +52.87. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.76.

Return on Total Capital for NU is now -6.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.39. Additionally, NU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.33.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]

The top three institutional holders of NU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.