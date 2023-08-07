Morgan Stanley lifts Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] price plunged by -26.33 percent to reach at -$1.26. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Opendoor Announces Second Quarter of 2023 Financial Results.

“We exceeded the high end of our guidance in the second quarter as we continue to focus on what we can control and operate with discipline in this environment. Our results reflect the progress we’ve made in strengthening our offering, driving cost efficiencies and managing risk. We expect the third quarter to mark our return to positive contribution margin levels. As of quarter end, 99% of the homes we made offers on between March and June of last year were sold or under resale contract and our new book of inventory is generating positive unit economics in what continues to be an uncertain time in the U.S. housing market. We believe the actions we are taking will allow us to emerge from this cycle more resilient and positioned for market leadership and long-term profitability,” said Carrie Wheeler, CEO of Opendoor.

A sum of 47322719 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 25.92M shares. Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $4.21 and dropped to a low of $3.50 until finishing in the latest session at $3.54.

The one-year OPEN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.14. The average equity rating for OPEN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPEN in the course of the last twelve months was 0.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 33.50.

OPEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.86. With this latest performance, OPEN shares dropped by -8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.67 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 4.70 for the last single week of trading, and 2.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Opendoor Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.47 and a Gross Margin at +4.28. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.69.

Return on Total Capital for OPEN is now -10.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 497.24. Additionally, OPEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 369.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] managed to generate an average of -$526,459 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 273.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.50 and a Current Ratio set at 46.50.

OPEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. go to 5.20%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.