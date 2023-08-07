Mizuho lifts NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] closed the trading session at $446.80 on 08/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $443.93, while the highest price level was $456.42. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM that NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Second-Quarter Financial Results.

CFO Commentary to Be Provided in Writing Ahead of Call.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 205.73 percent and weekly performance of -4.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 105.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 62.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 48.69M shares, NVDA reached to a volume of 36159469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $499.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 15.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 233.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

NVDA stock trade performance evaluation

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.43. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.36 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 424.00, while it was recorded at 453.40 for the last single week of trading, and 263.27 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 21.20%.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NVDA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NVDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.