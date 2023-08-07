Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Revenue clocked in at $211.91 billion, up 36.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] traded at a high on 08/04/23, posting a 0.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $327.78. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Microsoft Deepens Relationship with PayPal to Offer Simple, Flexible Payment Options.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT), today announced Microsoft’s integration of PayPal’s Pay Later solution in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy. In addition, customers in the U.S. will soon have the option to pay with Venmo in the Microsoft Store. Venmo is currently available in the Microsoft Store on Xbox in the U.S. These new integrations offer customers more flexible ways to pay and help increase customer loyalty.

“For over 16 years, PayPal checkout has been a trusted method for Microsoft Store customers to purchase products like Surface devices and Xbox consoles and accessories, as well as Microsoft 365’s product suite,” said Kurt Campisano, SVP of Strategic Accounts, PayPal. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Microsoft to offer them access to our full suite of capabilities that will create a beautiful customer experience across the entire shopping journey.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23649997 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Microsoft Corporation stands at 1.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.39%.

The market cap for MSFT stock reached $2427.01 billion, with 7.43 billion shares outstanding and 7.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.73M shares, MSFT reached a trading volume of 23649997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $387.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 8.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 61.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has MSFT stock performed recently?

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.13. With this latest performance, MSFT shares dropped by -3.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.96 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 336.25, while it was recorded at 330.84 for the last single week of trading, and 279.58 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.77 and a Gross Margin at +68.92. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.63.

Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 14.40%.

Insider trade positions for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

There are presently around $1.61 trillion, or 72.4% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MSFT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MSFT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.