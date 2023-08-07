Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] moved down -6.77: Why It’s Important

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] loss -6.77% or -6.06 points to close at $83.46 with a heavy trading volume of 11220629 shares. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Microchip Technology Announces Record Financial Results For First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024.

Record net sales of $2.289 billion, up 2.5% sequentially and up 16.6% from the year ago quarter. The midpoint of our guidance provided on May 4, 2023 was net sales of $2.289 billion.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On a GAAP basis: record gross profit of 68.1%; record operating income of $903.1 million and a record 39.5% of net sales; record net income of $666.4 million; and record EPS of $1.21 per diluted share. Our guidance provided on May 4, 2023 was for GAAP EPS of $1.15 to $1.16 per diluted share.

It opened the trading session at $86.02, the shares rose to $87.13 and dropped to $82.015, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MCHP points out that the company has recorded -1.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -52.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.15M shares, MCHP reached to a volume of 11220629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $97.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 19.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for MCHP stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.35. With this latest performance, MCHP shares dropped by -3.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.37 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.55, while it was recorded at 90.11 for the last single week of trading, and 78.26 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.88 and a Gross Margin at +58.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.74.

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 12.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MCHP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MCHP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.