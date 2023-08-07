Market cap of Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] reaches 138.99B – now what?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] slipped around -0.44 points on Friday, while shares priced at $32.62 at the close of the session, down -1.33%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM that Verizon Business takes 5G Innovation Sessions to San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Verizon and Nokia to showcase the latest in 5G innovations at Chase Center on August 9.

Verizon Communications Inc. stock is now -17.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VZ Stock saw the intraday high of $33.03 and lowest of $32.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.05, which means current price is +4.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 24.92M shares, VZ reached a trading volume of 24510969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $40.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 95.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has VZ stock performed recently?

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.14. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -12.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.79 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.03, while it was recorded at 33.30 for the last single week of trading, and 37.63 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.27 and a Gross Margin at +44.29. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.53.

Return on Total Capital for VZ is now 11.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 193.46. Additionally, VZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] managed to generate an average of $181,520 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to -0.54%.

Insider trade positions for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.