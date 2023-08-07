Market cap of Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] reaches 6.69M – now what?

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [AMEX: TKAT] price surged by 22.86 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on January 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Takung Art Receives Notice of Noncompliance from NYSE American Exchange.

A sum of 24528325 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 396.37K shares. Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.34 and dropped to a low of $0.21 until finishing in the latest session at $0.24.

Guru’s Opinion on Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takung Art Co. Ltd. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TKAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for TKAT in the course of the last twelve months was 1.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

TKAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.37. With this latest performance, TKAT shares dropped by -18.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TKAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.64 for Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3465, while it was recorded at 0.1965 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6259 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Takung Art Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.06 and a Gross Margin at +76.96. Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -311.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.72.

Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TKAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TKAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TKAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.