Market Analysts see Meta Platforms Inc. [META] gaining to $375. Time to buy?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] closed the trading session at $310.73 on 08/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $310.20, while the highest price level was $318.41. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Meta Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We had a good quarter. We continue to see strong engagement across our apps and we have the most exciting roadmap I’ve seen in a while with Llama 2, Threads, Reels, new AI products in the pipeline, and the launch of Quest 3 this fall,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 158.21 percent and weekly performance of -4.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 64.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.83M shares, META reached to a volume of 17556867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $363.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 9.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 33.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

META stock trade performance evaluation

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.53. With this latest performance, META shares gained by 6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.42 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 288.67, while it was recorded at 315.91 for the last single week of trading, and 195.54 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.78 and a Gross Margin at +79.63. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.90.

Return on Total Capital for META is now 22.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Platforms Inc. [META] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.70. Additionally, META Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Platforms Inc. [META] managed to generate an average of $268,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Meta Platforms Inc. [META] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 30.83%.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in META stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in META stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.