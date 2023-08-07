Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $4

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] loss -4.41% or -0.73 points to close at $15.83 with a heavy trading volume of 21811849 shares. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for July 2023.

– Mined a Record 179 Blocks in July 2023- Produced 1,176 BTC in July 2023 and 6,297 BTC Year-To-Date- Increased Operational Hash Rate 6% to 18.8 EH/s and Installed Hash Rate 5% to 22.8 EH/s in July 2023- JV in Abu Dhabi Began Mining Operations; Produced 17 BTC in July- Reported Unrestricted Cash and Cash Equivalents of $115 Million and Increased Unrestricted Bitcoin Holdings to 12,964 BTC (c. $379 Million) as of July 31, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $16.74, the shares rose to $16.835 and dropped to $15.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MARA points out that the company has recorded 97.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -409.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 38.92M shares, MARA reached to a volume of 21811849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $14.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62.

Trading performance analysis for MARA stock

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.21. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.83 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.56, while it was recorded at 16.61 for the last single week of trading, and 9.31 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.20 and a Current Ratio set at 16.20.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]

The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MARA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MARA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.