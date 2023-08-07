KeyCorp [KEY] Stock trading around $11.92 per share: What’s Next?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] traded at a low on 08/04/23, posting a -1.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.92. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 12:05 PM that Michigan Ability Partners Receives $175,000 Grant from KeyBank Foundation.

The KeyBank Foundation has awarded Michigan Ability Partners (MAP) a $175,000 grant. The funds will support the organization's Permanent Supportive Housing services.The grant dollars from the KeyBank Foundation will allow MAP to place 15 additional participants into permanent housing the first year, decreasing the homeless population, and to annually support 30 participants to maintain housing – preventing eviction.Under the Permanent Supportive Housing program, MAP offers subsidized rent and long-term case management services for the chronically homeless. The organization owns and operates seven properties and continues to develop affordable housing. Participants eligible for this program are homeless, low-income and have a documented disability. Thanks to the efforts, 97% of participants remain stably housed."I am so grateful for the partnership with the KeyBank Foundation and their investment in helping MAP assist our most vulnerable community members in obtaining and maintaining affordable housing," said Jan Little, CEO of MAP. "We believe that housing is a human right and we're thrilled this grant will allow us to assist additional people."Since 1985 MAP has been creating pathways to stability for Veterans and opportunities for persons living with disabilities in southeast Michigan. Each year the non-profit agency assists close to 1,300 people who are homeless and in search of affordable housing, employment opportunities and needing financial stability. All services are aimed at assisting people to maximize their ability to live a fulfilling, productive, life in their community."At Key, we believe all individuals should have access to safe and affordable housing," said Dave Mannarino, KeyBank's Michigan Market President. "We're incredibly proud to support the mission of Michigan Ability Partners and the work their staff is doing to ensure our most vulnerable neighbors can achieve their goals and dreams."Since 2017, KeyBank has made community investments supporting low to moderate income individuals and neighborhoods totaling more than $259 million in Michigan. This involves lending for affordable housing, small businesses, mortgage and home improvements as well as transformative philanthropy.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9991804 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KeyCorp stands at 3.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.85%.

The market cap for KEY stock reached $11.27 billion, with 935.73 million shares outstanding and 932.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.30M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 9991804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KeyCorp [KEY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $12.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.11.

How has KEY stock performed recently?

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.17. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 26.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.14 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.48, while it was recorded at 12.03 for the last single week of trading, and 14.44 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.04. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for KEY is now 6.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KeyCorp [KEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.31. Additionally, KEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.17.

Earnings analysis for KeyCorp [KEY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to -5.80%.

Insider trade positions for KeyCorp [KEY]

The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KEY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KEY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.