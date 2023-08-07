JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] Stock trading around $6.68 per share: What’s Next?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.77 during the day while it closed the day at $6.68. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM that JetBlue and Air Serbia Announce New Codeshare Agreement.

JetBlue [NASDAQ:JBLU] and Air Serbia today announced a new partnership making Air Serbia-operated flights available on JetBlue.com with a new codeshare agreement.

Beginning July 26, 2023, JetBlue placed its “B6” airline code on Air Serbia-operated nonstop flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla Airport (BEG). Additionally, JetBlue plans on placing its “B6” code on other flights between Belgrade and points in Europe in the near future. Air Serbia plans to add their “JU” airline code to 25 destinations throughout the JetBlue network.

JetBlue Airways Corporation stock has also loss -14.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JBLU stock has declined by -1.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.55% and gained 3.09% year-on date.

The market cap for JBLU stock reached $2.18 billion, with 331.90 million shares outstanding and 326.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.12M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 20375592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $7.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.11.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.90. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -22.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.37 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.91, while it was recorded at 7.03 for the last single week of trading, and 7.61 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.94 and a Gross Margin at +1.21. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.01. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JBLU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JBLU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.