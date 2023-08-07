IonQ Inc. [IONQ] Stock trading around $17.39 per share: What’s Next?

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] traded at a low on 08/04/23, posting a -4.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.39. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM that IonQ to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 10, 2023.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced that the company will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, on Thursday, August 10, 2023, after the financial markets close.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IonQ will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern time that same day to discuss its results and business outlook. The call will be accessible by telephone at 877-407-4018 (domestic) or 201-689-8471 (international). The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website here, or directly here.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10811438 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IonQ Inc. stands at 8.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.19%.

The market cap for IONQ stock reached $3.68 billion, with 200.11 million shares outstanding and 175.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.53M shares, IONQ reached a trading volume of 10811438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IonQ Inc. [IONQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for IonQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 272.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

How has IONQ stock performed recently?

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, IONQ shares gained by 30.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 216.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 194.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.03 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.88, while it was recorded at 18.62 for the last single week of trading, and 7.12 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.30 and a Current Ratio set at 19.30.

Earnings analysis for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]

The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IONQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IONQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.