Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] is -45.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.21% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.41%. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Ideanomics, Inc. Reports Q1 2023 Financial Results.

– Revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, were $10.6 million.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, announced today its first quarter 2023 operating results for the period ended March 31, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, IDEX stock dropped by -87.83%. The average equity rating for IDEX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $71.52 million, with 787.02 million shares outstanding and 711.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 67.23M shares, IDEX stock reached a trading volume of 42004517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37.

IDEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.41. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.93 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0788, while it was recorded at 0.0913 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1369 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ideanomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.31 and a Gross Margin at -8.45. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -258.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.30.

Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IDEX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IDEX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.