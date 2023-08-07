Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] Is Currently -0.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HAYW] slipped around -0.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.58 at the close of the session, down -0.75%. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Hayward Holdings Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 22,259,780 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (the “Company” or “Hayward”), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool and outdoor living technology, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) by funds affiliated with CCMP Capital Advisors, LP and a subsidiary of Alberta Investment Management Corporation (the “Selling Stockholders”), of 22,259,780 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $14.30 per share pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from this Offering. No shares are being sold by the Company.

Hayward Holdings Inc. stock is now 55.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HAYW Stock saw the intraday high of $14.82 and lowest of $13.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.97, which means current price is +52.43% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, HAYW reached a trading volume of 13459112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAYW shares is $15.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAYW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hayward Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hayward Holdings Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAYW in the course of the last twelve months was 16.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has HAYW stock performed recently?

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.46. With this latest performance, HAYW shares gained by 19.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.67 for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.25, while it was recorded at 13.99 for the last single week of trading, and 11.37 for the last 200 days.

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.35 and a Gross Margin at +42.99. Hayward Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.65.

Return on Total Capital for HAYW is now 12.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.17. Additionally, HAYW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] managed to generate an average of $89,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Hayward Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]

