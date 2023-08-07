Goldman lifts Chevron Corporation [CVX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.23% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.28%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Chevron Offers to Exchange 5.750% Senior Notes due 2026 Issued by PDC Energy, Inc.

For 5.750% Senior Notes due 2026 to be Issued by Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Guaranteed by Chevron Corporation.

Chevron Corporation (“Chevron”) (NYSE:CVX) and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (“CUSA”) today announced the commencement of an offer to exchange (the “exchange offer”) any and all validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted 5.750% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Old Notes”) issued by PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC Energy”) for 5.750% Senior Notes due 2026 to be issued by CUSA and fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Chevron (the “CUSA Notes”) and cash, and the related solicitation of consents (the “consent solicitation”) to certain proposed amendments to the indenture pursuant to which the Old Notes were issued (the “PDC Indenture”). A registration statement on Form S-4 relating to the issuance of the CUSA Notes was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 3, 2023 (the “Registration Statement”) but has not yet been declared effective. Copies of the Prospectus (as defined below) are available to holders through the exchange agent and information agent, D.F. King & Co., Inc., by calling (212) 269-5550 (toll), (888) 628-1041 (toll-free) or by emailing chevron@dfking.com.

Over the last 12 months, CVX stock rose by 2.54%. The one-year Chevron Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.12. The average equity rating for CVX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $295.87 billion, with 1.87 billion shares outstanding and 1.85 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.62M shares, CVX stock reached a trading volume of 10168759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $185.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 3.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 17.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 4.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.86 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.70, while it was recorded at 160.93 for the last single week of trading, and 166.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chevron Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.55 and a Gross Margin at +21.20. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.00.

Return on Total Capital for CVX is now 22.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.18. Additionally, CVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] managed to generate an average of $808,854 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CVX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to -7.68%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CVX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CVX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.