Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] Revenue clocked in at $390.00 million, up 20.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Ginkgo Bioworks and the Government of the Republic of Panama Announce Plans to Establish New Biosecurity Capabilities.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming and biosecurity, and the Government of the Republic of Panama’s Gorgas Memorial Institute for Health Studies, today announced that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with the intent to develop and implement new biosecurity capabilities in Latin America.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ginkgo, through its biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, aims to support the Gorgas Institute as it builds Panama’s foundational bioeconomy that will serve not only the country, but also the surrounding region. These efforts will bolster Panama’s biosecurity infrastructure, giving the country key tools to detect, identify, and monitor current and future pathogens. It will also be Concentric’s first Latin American program, as the company continues to expand operations internationally.

A sum of 22355994 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 23.62M shares. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.0968 and dropped to a low of $1.94 until finishing in the latest session at $2.04.

The one-year DNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.89. The average equity rating for DNA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $4.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

DNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.39. With this latest performance, DNA shares gained by 18.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.01 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.95, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 1.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -452.56 and a Gross Margin at +44.35. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -440.63.

Return on Total Capital for DNA is now -114.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -114.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.49. Additionally, DNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] managed to generate an average of -$1,629,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

DNA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. go to 47.60%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.