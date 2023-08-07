For Missfresh Limited [MF], Analyst sees a rise to $7.08. What next?

Missfresh Limited [NASDAQ: MF] gained 284.54% on the last trading session, reaching $1.98 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Missfresh Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to ir@missfresh.cn.

Missfresh Limited represents 7.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.55 million with the latest information. MF stock price has been found in the range of $1.18 to $2.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 437.54K shares, MF reached a trading volume of 119355289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Missfresh Limited [MF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MF shares is $126.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Missfresh Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Missfresh Limited is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for MF stock

Missfresh Limited [MF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 286.34. With this latest performance, MF shares gained by 287.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.42 for Missfresh Limited [MF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5663, while it was recorded at 0.7760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2935 for the last 200 days.

Missfresh Limited [MF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Missfresh Limited [MF] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.55 and a Gross Margin at +11.80. Missfresh Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.95.

Additionally, MF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 112.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Missfresh Limited [MF] managed to generate an average of -$335,700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 68.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.47.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Missfresh Limited [MF]

The top three institutional holders of MF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.