For Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN], Analyst sees a rise to $140. What next?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] loss -3.79% on the last trading session, reaching $87.31 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Coinbase Releases Second Quarter 2023 Shareholder Letter.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today the release of its second quarter 2023 shareholder letter. The letter, including the Company’s financial results, can be found on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com.

The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. PT.

Coinbase Global Inc. represents 234.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.29 billion with the latest information. COIN stock price has been found in the range of $86.70 to $94.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.92M shares, COIN reached a trading volume of 13145517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $91.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 6.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for COIN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for COIN stock

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.86. With this latest performance, COIN shares gained by 11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.17 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.88, while it was recorded at 92.25 for the last single week of trading, and 61.09 for the last 200 days.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.02 and a Gross Margin at +80.28. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.18.

Return on Total Capital for COIN is now -20.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.47. Additionally, COIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] managed to generate an average of -$582,029 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]

The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in COIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in COIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.