For Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] slipped around -0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.49 at the close of the session, down -17.59%. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Bionano Genomics Announces Reverse Stock Split.

As previously disclosed, at the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders held on June 14, 2023, the Company’s stockholders voted to approve a proposal authorizing the Board of Directors of the Company to amend the Company’s certificate of incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock. On August 1, 2023, the Board of Directors approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Bionano Genomics Inc. stock is now -66.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BNGO Stock saw the intraday high of $5.918 and lowest of $4.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.35, which means current price is +3.19% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.14M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 26338157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $4.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

How has BNGO stock performed recently?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.81. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -18.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.68 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6466, while it was recorded at 0.5693 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3111 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -466.09 and a Gross Margin at -9.55. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -476.93.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -42.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.68. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$327,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Insider trade positions for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BNGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BNGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.