Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] stock Reiterated by Truist analyst, price target now $110

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] traded at a high on 08/04/23, posting a 0.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $107.42. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 6:30 AM that ExxonMobil Announces Second-Quarter 2023 Results.

Structural earnings improvements contributed to strong second-quarter earnings of $7.9 billion.

Achieved record quarterly production in the Permian and Guyana, demonstrating excellent operational performance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14244113 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Exxon Mobil Corporation stands at 2.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.92%.

The market cap for XOM stock reached $428.82 billion, with 4.07 billion shares outstanding and 4.00 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.76M shares, XOM reached a trading volume of 14244113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $122.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has XOM stock performed recently?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, XOM shares gained by 4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.53 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.05, while it was recorded at 106.74 for the last single week of trading, and 109.00 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.35 and a Gross Margin at +25.84. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to -10.74%.

Insider trade positions for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in XOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in XOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.