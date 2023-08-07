Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] Is Currently -2.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ: CRKN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.80% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.71%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM that Crown Urges Shareholders to Vote for Critical Proposals Regarding Nasdaq Compliance.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, reminds its shareholders to vote for the proposed amendments contained in its Form DEF 14A, filed with the SEC on July 21, 2023, in preparation for its August 11, 2023 shareholder meeting.Each of the management proposals is an important element of Crown’s plan to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and fund its future operations and development.If your shares of the Company’s common stock are held in the name of a broker, bank or other nominee, in order to vote, you will need the control number which appears on your proxy card.Crown highly recommends shareholders vote electronically or by phone. Please have your control number ready while voting. The control number is located on your proxy card. Below are convenient ways for most shareholders to vote:About Crown ElectrokineticsCrown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of our Smart Window Insert and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks. For more info, please visit: www.crownek.comSafe Harbor Statement:Statements in this news release may be “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Crown Electrokinetic Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.Crown Electrokinetics Contact:IR Email: info@crownek.comSOURCE: Crown Electrokinetics

Over the last 12 months, CRKN stock dropped by -93.99%. The average equity rating for CRKN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.76 million, with 84.31 million shares outstanding and 81.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.06M shares, CRKN stock reached a trading volume of 11832304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRKN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 216.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CRKN Stock Performance Analysis:

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.71. With this latest performance, CRKN shares dropped by -52.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.05 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1185, while it was recorded at 0.0624 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1837 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. Fundamentals:

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] Institutonal Ownership Details

