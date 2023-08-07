Citigroup Inc. [C] moved down -1.08: Why It’s Important

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.08% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.59%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 3:40 PM that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend.

At their meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share on the Company’s common stock. The $0.59 per share dividend will be paid on October 5, 2023 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Chesapeake has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for 62 years and has increased its annualized dividend every year since 2004.

Over the last 12 months, C stock dropped by -11.43%. The one-year Citigroup Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.02. The average equity rating for C stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $89.96 billion, with 1.94 billion shares outstanding and 1.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.62M shares, C stock reached a trading volume of 18263258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $55.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 551.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 5.82.

C Stock Performance Analysis:

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.59. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.13 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.72, while it was recorded at 46.59 for the last single week of trading, and 47.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citigroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63.

C Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 3.90%.

Citigroup Inc. [C] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in C stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in C stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.