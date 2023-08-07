Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] is -80.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] traded at a low on 08/04/23, posting a -3.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.45. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Canopy Growth launches Wana Brands’ Edibles at SpectrumTherapeutics.com.

Expanding product offering to Canadian medical patients and strengthening Canadian cannabis business.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC) today announced that cannabis gummies from Wana Brands (“Wana”), North America’s leading edibles company, are now available through Spectrum Therapeutics – Canopy Growth’s medical cannabis division.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14068497 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canopy Growth Corporation stands at 9.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.83%.

The market cap for CGC stock reached $320.80 million, with 717.20 million shares outstanding and 425.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.27M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 14068497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]?

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31.

How has CGC stock performed recently?

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.73. With this latest performance, CGC shares gained by 5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.22 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5730, while it was recorded at 0.4635 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9357 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.50 and a Gross Margin at -12.89. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -813.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.98.

Earnings analysis for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 13.41%.

Insider trade positions for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.