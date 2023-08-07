Canoo Inc. [GOEV] moved down -6.93: Why It’s Important

Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOEV] traded at a low on 08/04/23, posting a -6.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.60. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Canoo to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV), a high-tech advanced mobility company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 after market close on Monday, August 14, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online here. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly afterwards here.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 30528261 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canoo Inc. stands at 11.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.42%.

The market cap for GOEV stock reached $367.22 million, with 567.34 million shares outstanding and 566.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.00M shares, GOEV reached a trading volume of 30528261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canoo Inc. [GOEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $3.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Canoo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has GOEV stock performed recently?

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.20. With this latest performance, GOEV shares gained by 16.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.50 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5702, while it was recorded at 0.6362 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8855 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -168.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.67.

Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]

The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock