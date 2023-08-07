Bernstein slashes price target on Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] – find out why.

Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] slipped around -0.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.30 at the close of the session, down -4.56%. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Montauk Brewing Further Expands Distribution Across Northeast and Launches Market Presence in Pennsylvania.

Montauk Craft Beers Are Now Available in Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley, and Scranton.

Tilray Brands Inc. stock is now -14.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TLRY Stock saw the intraday high of $2.50 and lowest of $2.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.12, which means current price is +53.33% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.58M shares, TLRY reached a trading volume of 22270906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $2.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

How has TLRY stock performed recently?

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, TLRY shares gained by 48.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.29 for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.79, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 2.71 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.45 and a Gross Margin at +8.53. Tilray Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -231.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.50.

Tilray Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tilray Brands Inc. go to 37.00%.

Insider trade positions for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]

The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TLRY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TLRY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.