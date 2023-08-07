Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] moved down -0.70: Why It’s Important

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] loss -0.70% on the last trading session, reaching $96.90 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 12:09 PM that Alibaba Cloud Contributes to Singapore’s Green Plan.

Alibaba Group

By Di Wu | Published on June 30, 2023

In 2022, Alibaba Cloud launched Energy Expert, a Software-as-a-service platform that measures and analyzes carbon emissions and provides reduction suggestions to companies and organizations.

Now, the platform is used in Singapore to help achieve the net zero goal in 2050, by partnering with different stakeholders, including government agencies, universities, event organizers, and more.

The most recent example was the Olympic Esports Week 2023 in Singapore.

Energy Expert provided measurement, analytics and carbon reduction recommendations from the temporary venue construction to fan engagement.

During the i Light Singapore 2023, Alibaba Cloud is honored to be a partner of Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and provide energy-using and carbon emissions insights for Lightwave: Turning the Tide, an immersive light display coming under the umbrella of the festival's lineup of programmes. The closing chapter of the immersive light show also encourages individuals to make pledges to live a greener lifestyle.

To know more about Alibaba Cloud's green initiatives in Singapore, watch this interview with Zhou Wenwen, the general manager of Energy Expert at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

Below is a transcript of this video, edited for clarity and brevity

Zhou Wenwen: Singapore government launched its green plan in 2021, which proposed achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Public sectors, enterprises and individuals are all involved in this green plan.

Alibaba Cloud is delighted to contribute our digital technologies to this green plan and partner with different stakeholders such as Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), universities like Nanyang Technological University, and so on.

Energy Expert is a SaaS platform developed by Alibaba Cloud and launched in 2022, which provides sustainability solutions for worldwide customers to measure, analyze and reduce their carbon emissions.

In the i Light Festival 2023, Alibaba Cloud worked with URA, to use Energy Expert to analyze carbon emissions at Lightwave, an immersive light event at Marina Bay. The sustainability solution also provided actionable insights and energy-saving recommendations for future editions of the event. Additionally, individuals were invited to make pledges in this event, for achieving the net-zero target.

In addition to this i Light Festival, Energy Expert provided solutions from the temporary venue construction to fan engagement for the Olympic Esports Week 2023. With a customized digital dashboard, carbon footprint and carbon reduction details can be visualized in one place. The other innovation was a mini-program for fan engagement in the Olympic Esports Week 2023, which encourages the public to take photos to discover surrounding carbon footprints, make a pledge of sustainable initiatives and get badges for a greener lifestyle.

All the Olympic Esports Week solutions followed the Olympic Games' Carbon Footprint Methodology and UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework. We hope it can be left as a legacy for the IOC and become a standard solution for sustainable sports events in the future.

There are more interesting interactions and more events in Singapore. Alibaba Cloud also follows the Singapore MICE sustainability roadmap, which is a guidance for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.

With local partners, we will continue contributing to Singapore's sustainability by leveraging data and AI technologies from Alibaba Cloud.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited represents 2.58 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $248.51 billion with the latest information. BABA stock price has been found in the range of $96.69 to $98.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.44M shares, BABA reached a trading volume of 11948214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $137.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 3.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.54.

Trading performance analysis for BABA stock

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.63. With this latest performance, BABA shares gained by 15.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.08 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.19, while it was recorded at 98.36 for the last single week of trading, and 89.91 for the last 200 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.99 and a Gross Margin at +35.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 8.14%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]

The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BABA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BABA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.