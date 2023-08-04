why Trimble Inc. [TRMB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.47

Trimble Inc. [NASDAQ: TRMB] price surged by 3.26 percent to reach at $1.75. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Trimble Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Record annualized recurring revenue of $1.88 billion, up 14 percent on an organic basis.

Second quarter total revenue of $994 million, up 6 percent on a year-over-year basis, up 3 percent year-over-year on an organic basis.

A sum of 2943058 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.05M shares. Trimble Inc. shares reached a high of $55.7006 and dropped to a low of $52.54 until finishing in the latest session at $55.51.

The one-year TRMB stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.07. The average equity rating for TRMB stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Trimble Inc. [TRMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRMB shares is $55.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Trimble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trimble Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRMB in the course of the last twelve months was 33.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

TRMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Trimble Inc. [TRMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.03. With this latest performance, TRMB shares gained by 6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.78 for Trimble Inc. [TRMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.53, while it was recorded at 53.93 for the last single week of trading, and 52.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trimble Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trimble Inc. [TRMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.72 and a Gross Margin at +56.01. Trimble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.23.

Return on Total Capital for TRMB is now 9.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trimble Inc. [TRMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.99. Additionally, TRMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trimble Inc. [TRMB] managed to generate an average of $38,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Trimble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

TRMB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trimble Inc. go to 10.00%.

Trimble Inc. [TRMB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TRMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TRMB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TRMB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.