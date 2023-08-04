why Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $131.57

Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE: SPG] loss -4.59% on the last trading session, reaching $118.37 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Simon® Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Increases Full Year 2023 Guidance and Raises Quarterly Dividend.

Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We are very pleased with our financial and operational performance in the second quarter and again raised our quarterly dividend and full-year 2023 guidance,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.

Simon Property Group Inc. represents 326.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.25 billion with the latest information. SPG stock price has been found in the range of $114.15 to $119.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, SPG reached a trading volume of 2964630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPG shares is $131.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Simon Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-04-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Simon Property Group Inc. is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPG in the course of the last twelve months was 46.05.

Trading performance analysis for SPG stock

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, SPG shares gained by 0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.42 for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.94, while it was recorded at 123.39 for the last single week of trading, and 115.12 for the last 200 days.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.08 and a Gross Margin at +57.89. Simon Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.43.

Return on Total Capital for SPG is now 8.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 811.64. Additionally, SPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 779.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] managed to generate an average of $648,344 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Simon Property Group Inc. go to 8.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]

The top three institutional holders of SPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SPG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SPG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.