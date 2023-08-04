why ING Groep N.V. [ING] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.35

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] traded at a high on 08/03/23, posting a 1.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.50. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 12:59 AM that ING posts 2Q2023 net result of €2,155 million with strong income growth and low risk costs.

Profit before tax increases significantly to €3,035 million in 2Q2023; CET1 ratio rises to 14.9%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2939023 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ING Groep N.V. stands at 1.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.08%.

The market cap for ING stock reached $52.97 billion, with 3.62 billion shares outstanding and 3.56 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, ING reached a trading volume of 2939023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ING Groep N.V. [ING]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $18.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 87.45.

How has ING stock performed recently?

ING Groep N.V. [ING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, ING shares gained by 7.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.82 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.58, while it was recorded at 14.47 for the last single week of trading, and 12.69 for the last 200 days.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ING Groep N.V. [ING] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.45. ING Groep N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.97.

Return on Total Capital for ING is now 2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 352.90. Additionally, ING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] managed to generate an average of $60,466 per employee.

Earnings analysis for ING Groep N.V. [ING]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to 13.30%.

Insider trade positions for ING Groep N.V. [ING]

The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ING stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ING stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.