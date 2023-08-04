why bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.30

bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BLUE] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM that bluebird bio to Host Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Provide Commercial Update.

bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) today announced it will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results and provide a commercial update on Tuesday, August 8 at 8:00 a.m. ET. In addition to providing an overview of the business, the conference call will highlight the Company’s ongoing commercial launches of SKYSONA® and ZYNTEGLO® and the market opportunity for lovo-cel.

To access the call via telephone, please register at this link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4fa1d86317c74333813f6827624e43ae to receive a dial in number and unique PIN to access the live conference call.

A sum of 3151327 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.21M shares. bluebird bio Inc. shares reached a high of $3.96 and dropped to a low of $3.705 until finishing in the latest session at $3.83.

The one-year BLUE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.53. The average equity rating for BLUE stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $7.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for bluebird bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for bluebird bio Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 96.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17.

BLUE Stock Performance Analysis:

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.68. With this latest performance, BLUE shares gained by 15.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.96 for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.57, while it was recorded at 3.85 for the last single week of trading, and 5.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into bluebird bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10679.79 and a Gross Margin at -319.18. bluebird bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7411.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.41.

bluebird bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

BLUE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for bluebird bio Inc. go to 45.80%.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BLUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BLUE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BLUE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.