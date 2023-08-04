WESCO International Inc. [WCC] stock Upgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $180

WESCO International Inc. [NYSE: WCC] loss -14.58% or -26.17 points to close at $153.29 with a heavy trading volume of 3186325 shares. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Wesco International Reports Record Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Net sales a record $5.7 billion, up 5% YOY.

It opened the trading session at $146.85, the shares rose to $157.48 and dropped to $143.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WCC points out that the company has recorded 1.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 831.86K shares, WCC reached to a volume of 3186325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WESCO International Inc. [WCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WCC shares is $205.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for WESCO International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WESCO International Inc. is set at 7.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for WCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.90.

Trading performance analysis for WCC stock

WESCO International Inc. [WCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.37. With this latest performance, WCC shares dropped by -13.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.40 for WESCO International Inc. [WCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.27, while it was recorded at 172.02 for the last single week of trading, and 145.17 for the last 200 days.

WESCO International Inc. [WCC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WESCO International Inc. [WCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.03 and a Gross Margin at +20.93. WESCO International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.02.

Return on Total Capital for WCC is now 15.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WESCO International Inc. [WCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.06. Additionally, WCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WESCO International Inc. [WCC] managed to generate an average of $43,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.WESCO International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

WESCO International Inc. [WCC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WESCO International Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at WESCO International Inc. [WCC]

The top three institutional holders of WCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WCC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WCC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.