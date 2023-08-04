Wall Street Analyst Upgrade The Clorox Company [CLX]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Clorox Company [NYSE: CLX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.96% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.13%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 12:08 PM that Clorox’s Global Stewardship Director Talks Ingredient Management and Transparency.

The Clorox Company

Clorox’s ESG goals are integrated into our IGNITE strategy because we believe they drive growth and create positive value for our brands, people and communities. We’ve focused on where we can make the biggest impact – Clean World, Healthy Lives and Thriving Communities – and have 20 public-facing goals in these areas.

Over the last 12 months, CLX stock rose by 15.54%. The one-year The Clorox Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.49. The average equity rating for CLX stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.13 billion, with 123.65 million shares outstanding and 123.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, CLX stock reached a trading volume of 4284188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Clorox Company [CLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLX shares is $153.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLX stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for The Clorox Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-04-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Clorox Company is set at 3.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8306.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLX in the course of the last twelve months was 77.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CLX Stock Performance Analysis:

The Clorox Company [CLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.13. With this latest performance, CLX shares gained by 3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.71 for The Clorox Company [CLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.63, while it was recorded at 155.14 for the last single week of trading, and 152.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Clorox Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Clorox Company [CLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.79 and a Gross Margin at +35.05. The Clorox Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.50.

Return on Total Capital for CLX is now 18.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 95.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Clorox Company [CLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 561.51. Additionally, CLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 503.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Clorox Company [CLX] managed to generate an average of $51,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.The Clorox Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Clorox Company go to 14.27%.

The Clorox Company [CLX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.