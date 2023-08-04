Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Qorvo Inc. [NASDAQ: QRVO] loss -0.25% or -0.27 points to close at $105.84 with a heavy trading volume of 2709037 shares. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Qorvo® Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results.

On a GAAP basis, revenue for Qorvo’s fiscal 2024 first quarter was $651 million, gross margin was 35.2%, operating loss was $48 million and loss per share was $0.44. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 42.9%, operating income was $47 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.34.

It opened the trading session at $112.00, the shares rose to $112.12 and dropped to $104.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QRVO points out that the company has recorded -6.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, QRVO reached to a volume of 2709037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRVO shares is $108.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Qorvo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-04-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qorvo Inc. is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRVO in the course of the last twelve months was 14.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for QRVO stock

Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, QRVO shares gained by 8.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.81 for Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.18, while it was recorded at 108.33 for the last single week of trading, and 97.67 for the last 200 days.

Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.26 and a Gross Margin at +37.64. Qorvo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.45.

Qorvo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qorvo Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]

The top three institutional holders of QRVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in QRVO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in QRVO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.