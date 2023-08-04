Wall Street Analyst Initiated Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cousins Properties Incorporated [NYSE: CUZ] plunged by -$0.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $23.68 during the day while it closed the day at $23.43. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Cousins Properties Releases Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) has released its second quarter 2023 results. Please visit the Investor Relations section of Cousins’ website at www.cousins.com to access the Earnings Release and Supplemental Information.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cousins will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, July 28, 2023 to discuss its results. The phone number for the conference call is (877) 247-1056. A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529, passcode 2243407.

Cousins Properties Incorporated stock has also loss -0.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CUZ stock has inclined by 14.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.80% and lost -7.35% year-on date.

The market cap for CUZ stock reached $3.43 billion, with 151.72 million shares outstanding and 150.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, CUZ reached a trading volume of 3876921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUZ shares is $25.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cousins Properties Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cousins Properties Incorporated is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

CUZ stock trade performance evaluation

Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, CUZ shares gained by 2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.88 for Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.34, while it was recorded at 23.99 for the last single week of trading, and 23.30 for the last 200 days.

Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Return on Total Capital for CUZ is now 2.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.75. Additionally, CUZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] managed to generate an average of $583,192 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CUZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CUZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CUZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.