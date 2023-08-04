Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: BLMN] closed the trading session at $25.28 on 08/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.115, while the highest price level was $25.70. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Bloomin’ Brands Announces Q2 2023 Financial Results.

Q2 Diluted EPS of $0.70 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.74Reaffirms 2023 Guidance for U.S. Comparable Restaurant Sales and EPS.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) today reported results for the second quarter 2023 (“Q2 2023”) compared to the second quarter 2022 (“Q2 2022”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.65 percent and weekly performance of -8.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, BLMN reached to a volume of 2569725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLMN shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLMN in the course of the last twelve months was 16.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

BLMN stock trade performance evaluation

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.51. With this latest performance, BLMN shares dropped by -2.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.30 for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.42, while it was recorded at 26.19 for the last single week of trading, and 24.42 for the last 200 days.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.83 and a Gross Margin at +13.14. Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.31.

Return on Total Capital for BLMN is now 14.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 797.96. Additionally, BLMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 729.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] managed to generate an average of $1,171 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. go to 12.10%.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BLMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BLMN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BLMN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.