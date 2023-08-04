Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT] Stock trading around $0.97 per share: What’s Next?

Vicarious Surgical Inc. [NYSE: RBOT] traded at a low on 08/03/23, posting a -41.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.97. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Vicarious Surgical to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve patient outcomes as well as both cost and efficiency of surgical procedures, today announced the Company will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 9 at 2:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible to the public on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.vicarioussurgical.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21673329 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vicarious Surgical Inc. stands at 5.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.58%.

The market cap for RBOT stock reached $129.96 million, with 126.13 million shares outstanding and 66.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 279.84K shares, RBOT reached a trading volume of 21673329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBOT shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Vicarious Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vicarious Surgical Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

How has RBOT stock performed recently?

Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.52. With this latest performance, RBOT shares dropped by -48.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.97 for Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9579, while it was recorded at 1.5031 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4781 for the last 200 days.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RBOT is now -75.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.13. Additionally, RBOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT] managed to generate an average of $24,211 per employee.Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.20 and a Current Ratio set at 15.20.

Insider trade positions for Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT]

The top three institutional holders of RBOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RBOT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RBOT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.