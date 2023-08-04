Traeger Inc. [COOK] Is Currently 41.99 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Traeger Inc. [NYSE: COOK] gained 41.99% or 1.73 points to close at $5.85 with a heavy trading volume of 15015472 shares. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Traeger Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Increases Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook for Full Year 2023.

Traeger, Inc. (“Traeger” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COOK), creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $5.655, the shares rose to $6.70 and dropped to $5.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COOK points out that the company has recorded 48.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -135.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 319.82K shares, COOK reached to a volume of 15015472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Traeger Inc. [COOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COOK shares is $3.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Traeger Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-04-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Traeger Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for COOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for COOK in the course of the last twelve months was 57.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for COOK stock

Traeger Inc. [COOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.65. With this latest performance, COOK shares gained by 53.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.11 for Traeger Inc. [COOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.09, while it was recorded at 4.64 for the last single week of trading, and 3.62 for the last 200 days.

Traeger Inc. [COOK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Traeger Inc. [COOK] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.90 and a Gross Margin at +29.46. Traeger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.26.

Return on Total Capital for COOK is now -11.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Traeger Inc. [COOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.60. Additionally, COOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Traeger Inc. [COOK] managed to generate an average of -$553,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Traeger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Traeger Inc. [COOK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Traeger Inc. go to 12.86%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Traeger Inc. [COOK]

The top three institutional holders of COOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in COOK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in COOK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.