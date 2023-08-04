The Allstate Corporation [ALL] Revenue clocked in at $52.86 billion, down -17.88% YTD: What’s Next?

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] traded at a high on 08/03/23, posting a 4.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $111.36. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 5:05 PM that Allstate Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2700298 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Allstate Corporation stands at 3.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.68%.

The market cap for ALL stock reached $29.35 billion, with 263.50 million shares outstanding and 261.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, ALL reached a trading volume of 2700298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Allstate Corporation [ALL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALL shares is $130.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Allstate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Allstate Corporation is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.34.

How has ALL stock performed recently?

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, ALL shares gained by 1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.82 for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.71, while it was recorded at 111.21 for the last single week of trading, and 121.48 for the last 200 days.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Allstate Corporation [ALL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.86. The Allstate Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.55.

Return on Total Capital for ALL is now -11.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.54. Additionally, ALL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] managed to generate an average of -$24,055 per employee.

Insider trade positions for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]

The top three institutional holders of ALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ALL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ALL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.