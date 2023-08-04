TD Cowen slashes price target on Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] – find out why.

Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE: RVLV] traded at a low on 08/03/23, posting a -5.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.46. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:04 PM that Revolve Group Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“Aspirational consumer discretionary spending remains challenging, particularly on goods in the U.S. for our younger customer demographic, which is evident in our second quarter financial results,” said co-founder and co-CEO Mike Karanikolas. “Regardless of macroeconomic challenges, we remain on offense and our team continues to deliver great progress on several important growth and efficiency initiatives that we believe will further strengthen our foundation for market share gains and profitable growth over the long term.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4545067 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Revolve Group Inc. stands at 6.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.12%.

The market cap for RVLV stock reached $1.24 billion, with 73.37 million shares outstanding and 40.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, RVLV reached a trading volume of 4545067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVLV shares is $22.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Revolve Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolve Group Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVLV in the course of the last twelve months was 92.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has RVLV stock performed recently?

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.63. With this latest performance, RVLV shares gained by 5.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.05 for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.10, while it was recorded at 18.76 for the last single week of trading, and 22.32 for the last 200 days.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.64 and a Gross Margin at +53.35. Revolve Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.33.

Return on Total Capital for RVLV is now 20.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.46. Additionally, RVLV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] managed to generate an average of $42,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 134.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.04.Revolve Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVLV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revolve Group Inc. go to 23.70%.

Insider trade positions for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]

