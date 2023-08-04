SVB Securities lifts Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [NASDAQ: CORT] gained 24.91% or 6.23 points to close at $31.24 with a heavy trading volume of 4766471 shares. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Corcept Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

It opened the trading session at $26.00, the shares rose to $31.90 and dropped to $25.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CORT points out that the company has recorded 30.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -74.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 556.99K shares, CORT reached to a volume of 4766471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CORT shares is $30.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CORT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CORT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CORT in the course of the last twelve months was 28.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.70.

Trading performance analysis for CORT stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.81. With this latest performance, CORT shares gained by 41.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CORT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.87 for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.44, while it was recorded at 26.42 for the last single week of trading, and 23.24 for the last 200 days.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.03 and a Gross Margin at +98.66. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.20.

Return on Total Capital for CORT is now 25.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.23. Additionally, CORT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] managed to generate an average of $338,756 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT]

The top three institutional holders of CORT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CORT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CORT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.