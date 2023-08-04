STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] Revenue clocked in at $16.83 billion, up 44.05% YTD: What’s Next?

STMicroelectronics N.V. [NYSE: STM] loss -1.54% on the last trading session, reaching $51.24 price per share at the time. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM that STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program.

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Jul 24, 2023 to Jul 28, 2023.

STMicroelectronics N.V. represents 944.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $48.86 billion with the latest information. STM stock price has been found in the range of $50.26 to $51.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, STM reached a trading volume of 2979551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STM shares is $58.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for STMicroelectronics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STMicroelectronics N.V. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for STM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for STM in the course of the last twelve months was 30.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for STM stock

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.51. With this latest performance, STM shares gained by 4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.08 for STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.84, while it was recorded at 52.81 for the last single week of trading, and 44.23 for the last 200 days.

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.10 and a Gross Margin at +48.14. STMicroelectronics N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.55.

Return on Total Capital for STM is now 32.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.93. Additionally, STM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] managed to generate an average of $73,349 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.STMicroelectronics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STMicroelectronics N.V. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]

The top three institutional holders of STM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in STM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in STM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.