Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] Stock trading around $5.07 per share: What’s Next?

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MCRB] jumped around 0.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.07 at the close of the session, up 4.54%. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Seres Therapeutics to Host Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Operational Progress Conference Call and Webcast on August 8, 2023.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that management will host a conference call and live audio webcast on August 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss second quarter results and provide a general business update.

To access the conference call, please dial 800-715-9871 (domestic) or 646-307-1963 (international) and reference the conference ID number 4844622. To join the live webcast, please visit the “Investors and News” section of the Seres website at www.serestherapeutics.com.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -9.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MCRB Stock saw the intraday high of $5.29 and lowest of $4.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.49, which means current price is +18.18% above from all time high which was touched on 04/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, MCRB reached a trading volume of 3921693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCRB shares is $10.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCRB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seres Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 119.82.

How has MCRB stock performed recently?

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.71. With this latest performance, MCRB shares gained by 6.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.68 for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.97, while it was recorded at 4.85 for the last single week of trading, and 5.67 for the last 200 days.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] shares currently have an operating margin of -3443.97 and a Gross Margin at -66.29. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3509.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -351.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.10.

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]

