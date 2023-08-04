Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] moved up 5.03: Why It’s Important

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ: STX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.03% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.86%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Seagate Technology Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Fiscal Q4 2023 Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, STX stock dropped by -13.58%. The one-year Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.67. The average equity rating for STX stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.85 billion, with 207.00 million shares outstanding and 205.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, STX stock reached a trading volume of 4804556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STX shares is $62.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65.

STX Stock Performance Analysis:

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.86. With this latest performance, STX shares gained by 12.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.68 for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.66, while it was recorded at 65.11 for the last single week of trading, and 59.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seagate Technology Holdings plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.81 and a Gross Margin at +18.26. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.16.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in STX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in STX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.