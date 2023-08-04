Remitly Global Inc. [RELY] moved up 20.58: Why It’s Important

Remitly Global Inc. [NASDAQ: RELY] gained 20.58% or 3.76 points to close at $22.03 with a heavy trading volume of 5786998 shares. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Remitly Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Active customers up 47% year over yearSend volume up 38% year over yearRevenue up 49% year over year.

It opened the trading session at $20.98, the shares rose to $24.51 and dropped to $20.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RELY points out that the company has recorded 77.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -146.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 891.35K shares, RELY reached to a volume of 5786998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Remitly Global Inc. [RELY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RELY shares is $21.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RELY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Remitly Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remitly Global Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for RELY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for RELY stock

Remitly Global Inc. [RELY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.99. With this latest performance, RELY shares gained by 18.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RELY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.52 for Remitly Global Inc. [RELY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.96, while it was recorded at 19.60 for the last single week of trading, and 14.78 for the last 200 days.

Remitly Global Inc. [RELY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Remitly Global Inc. [RELY] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.94 and a Gross Margin at +48.83. Remitly Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.45.

Return on Total Capital for RELY is now -24.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Remitly Global Inc. [RELY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.92. Additionally, RELY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Remitly Global Inc. [RELY] managed to generate an average of -$42,229 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Remitly Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Remitly Global Inc. [RELY]

The top three institutional holders of RELY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RELY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RELY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.