Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] Is Currently -7.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [NASDAQ: PLYA] plunged by -$0.6 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.92 during the day while it closed the day at $7.39. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (the “Company” or “Playa”) (NASDAQ: PLYA) today announced results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stock has also loss -7.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLYA stock has declined by -23.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.52% and gained 13.17% year-on date.

The market cap for PLYA stock reached $1.09 billion, with 157.31 million shares outstanding and 117.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, PLYA reached a trading volume of 8121324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLYA shares is $12.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLYA in the course of the last twelve months was 8.33.

PLYA stock trade performance evaluation

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.28. With this latest performance, PLYA shares dropped by -7.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.34 for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.55, while it was recorded at 7.98 for the last single week of trading, and 7.81 for the last 200 days.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.31 and a Gross Margin at +36.11. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.62.

Return on Total Capital for PLYA is now 6.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.77. Additionally, PLYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PLYA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PLYA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PLYA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.